General Staff: 169 combat engagements in 24 hours, more than a quarter of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Over the past 24 hours, 169 combat engagements took place at the frontline, most of them - 24 each - in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 11, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched six missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, using 17 missiles, 71 air strikes (114 aircraft), fired 4672 rounds of fire, over 180 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted eight strikes on areas where personnel and weapons were concentrated, destroying two command posts, an artillery system, a helicopter and an enemy fuel and lubricant depot.

As indicated, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. There were five combat engagements in the area of Vovchansk and Tykhy.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 14 enemy attacks. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Lozova, Kolisnykivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 30 occupants' assaults in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siverskiy sector, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped seven enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out eight attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 24 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myrolyubivka and Kalynove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka. In total, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in this area 24 times.

In the Vremivskн sector, the occupants attacked our positions 11 times in the direction of Bohoyavlenka.

On the Orikhivsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne twice without success.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, no losses of positions or territories were reported. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled five attacks by Russian invaders.

No signs of enemy offensive groups formation were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, actively uses aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation, and shells border settlements.

"The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region is underway," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

