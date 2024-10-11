Plus 1140 occupants and 1 enemy helicopter: The General Staff updated data on enemy losses

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces suffered 1,140 Russian servicemen in killed and wounded at the front. The Armed Forces also shot down one enemy helicopter. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to October 11, 24 were approximately:

personnel - 666340 (+1140) people

tanks - 8953 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17800 (+35) units,

artillery systems - 19322 (+59) units,

MLRS - 1229 (+4) units,

air defense systems - 976 (+3) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16837 (+70),

cruise missiles - 2619 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26398 (+84) units,

special equipment - 3396 (+10)

There are 2 enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to eight “Calibers”