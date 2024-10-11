Plus 1140 occupants and 1 enemy helicopter: The General Staff updated data on enemy losses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Plus 1140 occupants and 1 enemy helicopter: The General Staff updated data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14170 views

Russian losses amounted to 1,140 people and 1 helicopter was destroyed. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war: 666340 people, 8953 tanks, 17800 armored vehicles, 19322 artillery systems.

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces suffered 1,140 Russian servicemen in killed and wounded at the front. The Armed Forces also shot down one enemy helicopter. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to October 11, 24 were approximately:

  • personnel - 666340 (+1140) people
  • tanks - 8953 (+8) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 17800 (+35) units,
  • artillery systems - 19322 (+59) units,
  • MLRS - 1229 (+4) units,
  • air defense systems - 976 (+3) units,
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 329 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16837 (+70),
  • cruise missiles - 2619 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26398 (+84) units,
  • special equipment - 3396 (+10)

There are 2 enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to eight “Calibers”11.10.24, 06:45 • 26136 views

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising