Ukrainian-American talks in Florida concluded: first results

In Florida (USA), negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations regarding a plan to end the war in Ukraine have concluded. This is reported by UNN.

Details

After the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov spoke to the media.

According to Rubio, the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do." In particular, according to the American diplomat:

long-term security guarantees for Kyiv are needed for a settlement;

Russia must become part of the "equation";

the US is realistic about the negotiation process regarding Ukraine;

the negotiations in Florida concern not only the immediate settlement but also ensuring Ukraine's future.

We remain realistic about how difficult all this looks, but we are also realistic about the progress that is already being made. It's not just about ending the war, but also about building a prosperous future for Ukraine. - said Rubio.

He added that there is "another side," and "Mr. Witkoff will soon go to Moscow."

At the same time, according to CNN, the conversation between the delegations was tough but very constructive.

Recall

American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation travels to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on a revised peace plan.

Footage of the Ukrainian delegation's arrival in the US for negotiations appeared online.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US seeks to end the war by creating a mechanism for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations: Kyslytsya called it "exciting and constructive"