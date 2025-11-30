Ukrainian-American talks in Florida concluded: first results

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
06:02 PM • 17263 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
03:17 PM • 19723 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 23086 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 25672 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 26938 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 31471 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 39438 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 31525 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27306 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23930 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
85%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tatarstan declared an alarm due to drones: explosions reported near the Alabuga SEZNovember 30, 10:09 AM • 4078 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideoNovember 30, 10:31 AM • 19998 views
In Odesa, the director of a private company was served with a notice of suspicion for illegal construction on the Black Sea coastNovember 30, 10:58 AM • 8014 views
Russian attack on Sumy region on November 30: part of Sumy city left without electricityNovember 30, 01:19 PM • 5426 views
Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research detailsPhoto04:04 PM • 5000 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 43778 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 87330 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 70365 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 78475 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 76803 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vyshhorod
Israel
Hong Kong
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 43799 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 44497 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 61154 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 80378 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 111826 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Facebook
Shahed-136

Ukrainian-American talks in Florida concluded: first results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Talks between Ukrainian and American delegations on a plan to end the war in Ukraine have concluded in Florida. The parties discussed long-term security guarantees for Kyiv and Russia's role in resolving the conflict.

Ukrainian-American talks in Florida concluded: first results

In Florida (USA), negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations regarding a plan to end the war in Ukraine have concluded. This is reported by UNN.

Details

After the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov spoke to the media.

According to Rubio, the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do." In particular, according to the American diplomat:

  • long-term security guarantees for Kyiv are needed for a settlement;
    • Russia must become part of the "equation";
      • the US is realistic about the negotiation process regarding Ukraine;
        • the negotiations in Florida concern not only the immediate settlement but also ensuring Ukraine's future.

          We remain realistic about how difficult all this looks, but we are also realistic about the progress that is already being made. It's not just about ending the war, but also about building a prosperous future for Ukraine.

          - said Rubio.

          He added that there is "another side," and "Mr. Witkoff will soon go to Moscow."

          At the same time, according to CNN, the conversation between the delegations was tough but very constructive.

          Recall

          American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation travels to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on a revised peace plan.

          Footage of the Ukrainian delegation's arrival in the US for negotiations appeared online.

          At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US seeks to end the war by creating a mechanism for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

          Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations: Kyslytsya called it "exciting and constructive"30.11.25, 19:21 • 3682 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          PoliticsNews of the World
          War in Ukraine
          Rustem Umerov
          Marco Rubio
          United States
          Ukraine
          Florida