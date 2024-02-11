Ukrainian Air Force reports Shahed groups heading to Cherkasy city

Potential threat in Cherkasy region. Groups of "Shahed" are heading towards the city of Cherkasy. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a potential threat in Cherkasy region, where groups of "Shahed" are heading towards the city of Cherkasy. Several of these groups are already on the move along the borders of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading northwest.

Additionally, other groups of "shaheds" are along the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions with a direction to Kirovohrad region.

"Shahids" strike in Kharkiv region, a fire breaks out