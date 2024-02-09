"Shahids" strike in Kharkiv region, a fire breaks out

As a result of Russian drone strikes, civilian non-residential infrastructure in the Zmiivska community caught fire, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the OVA, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, about five "shaheds" were spotted. No one was wounded. He urged residents not to leave the shelters.

Do not leave the shelters! Groups of drones continue to move across Kharkiv region the statement said.

