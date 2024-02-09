"Shahids" strike in Kharkiv region, a fire breaks out
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones strike civilian infrastructure in the city of Zmiiv, Kharkiv region, causing a fire, but no one was injured.
As a result of Russian drone strikes, civilian non-residential infrastructure in the Zmiivska community caught fire, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the OVA, UNN reports .
Details
According to him, about five "shaheds" were spotted. No one was wounded. He urged residents not to leave the shelters.
Do not leave the shelters! Groups of drones continue to move across Kharkiv region
Explosions in Kherson, the city is under fire from various weapons09.02.24, 00:29 • 32414 views