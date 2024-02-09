Explosions in Kherson, the city is under fire from various weapons

The occupiers are heavily shelling the city with various weapons, residents are urged not to approach the windows. This was announced by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Kherson is being heavily shelled by the enemy from various weapons!!! Residents, stay in shelters and do not approach windows! the statement said.

In Kherson region, rescuers pull out two bodies from a burning car hit by an enemy shell

As of 00.25, an air alert was declared in the region.