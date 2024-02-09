Explosions in Kherson, the city is under fire from various weapons
Kyiv • UNN
Kherson is under intense shelling by Russian troops using various types of weapons.
The occupiers are heavily shelling the city with various weapons, residents are urged not to approach the windows. This was announced by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
Details
Kherson is being heavily shelled by the enemy from various weapons!!! Residents, stay in shelters and do not approach windows!
In Kherson region, rescuers pull out two bodies from a burning car hit by an enemy shell08.02.24, 20:54 • 36691 view
As of 00.25, an air alert was declared in the region.