In Kherson region, rescuers pull out two bodies from a burning car hit by an enemy shell

In Kherson region, rescuers pulled two dead bodies from a burning car. The car was probably hit by an enemy shell. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

According to the rescuers, the bodies of two people were found during the elimination of a burning car on the Maryanske-Beryslav highway.

The State Emergency Service assumes that the car caught fire because of an enemy munition.

On the same day, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reportedthat the Russian occupation forces struck the village of Romashkove. As a result of the shelling, a 58-year-old man was injured.