Ukrainian Air Force detects enemy drone strike groups in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of enemy drone strike groups flying northwest over the Kherson region in the direction of Mykolaiv, which poses a new potential threat.
Details
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a potential threat of enemy UAVs in Kherson region, which were spotted flying in the direction of Mykolaiv region with a northwestern course.
