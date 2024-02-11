Ukrainian Air Force detects enemy drone strike groups in Kherson region

A new threat on the southern front: enemy drone strike groups have been detected in the Kherson region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a potential threat of enemy UAVs in Kherson region, which were spotted flying in the direction of Mykolaiv region with a northwestern course.

