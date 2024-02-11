New threat: Ukrainian Air Force reports detection of enemy UAVs in Vasylkiv district in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of new enemy drones in Vasylkiv district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, their movement indicates a possible direction to the city of Pavlohrad.
Details
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports more enemy UAVs in Vasylkiv district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. The vector of movement of the enemy UAVs indicates a possible direction to the city of Pavlohrad.
