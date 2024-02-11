New threat: Ukrainian Air Force reports detection of enemy UAVs in Vasylkiv district in Dnipropetrovs'k region

New detection of enemy UAVs in the airspace of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports more enemy UAVs in Vasylkiv district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. The vector of movement of the enemy UAVs indicates a possible direction to the city of Pavlohrad.

Ukrainian Air Force warns of possible drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions