Ukrainian Air Force warns of possible drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions

Potential threat of attack UAVs in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns of a potential threat of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions.

According to the information, "Shahed" strike UAVs were spotted in Gulyaypil district of Zaporizhzhia region, moving on a west-northwest course. UAVs were also spotted in the Sinelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovska oblast, heading north towards Pavlohrad.

Ukraine destroys 40 attack drones during night air defense operation