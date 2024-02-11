Ukraine destroys 40 attack drones during night air defense operation

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102974 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130239 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130966 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172373 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169954 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276838 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177985 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167041 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245331 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102593 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92801 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89785 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100335 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43833 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276838 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245331 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255967 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241808 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10133 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130239 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104086 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104188 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120461 views
Ukraine destroys 40 attack drones during night air defense operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40208 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the destruction of 40 attack drones during a night attack on February 11.

On the night of February 11, air defense forces destroyed 40 enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the destruction of 40 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the night of February 11, 2024. The strike was carried out by 45 Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the Balaklava and Cape Chauda areas of Crimea.

To repel the air attack, units of anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as electronic warfare equipment were deployed.

Combat work led to the effective destruction of 40 enemy UAVs, which were recorded in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Dnipro and Kherson regions.

During a night attack, air defense forces eliminated all attack drones on the outskirts of Kyiv: no casualties or damage in the capital11.02.24, 06:54 • 103345 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Contact us about advertising