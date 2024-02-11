Ukraine destroys 40 attack drones during night air defense operation

On the night of February 11, air defense forces destroyed 40 enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the destruction of 40 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the night of February 11, 2024. The strike was carried out by 45 Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the Balaklava and Cape Chauda areas of Crimea.

To repel the air attack, units of anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as electronic warfare equipment were deployed.

Combat work led to the effective destruction of 40 enemy UAVs, which were recorded in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Dnipro and Kherson regions.

During a night attack, air defense forces eliminated all attack drones on the outskirts of Kyiv: no casualties or damage in the capital