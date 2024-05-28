Ukrainian Air Force destroys three enemy drones in three regions overnight

During the night of May 28, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed three "chekers". This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of May 28, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area in Russia.

Enemy drones were shot down by Air Force units in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Cherkasy regions.

