Ukrainian Air Force destroys three enemy drones in three regions overnight

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53136 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102229 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145398 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149878 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245958 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173180 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164621 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148201 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223394 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113014 views

Popular news
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111908 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45513 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57687 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 95963 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36328 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245958 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223394 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209708 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235594 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222546 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53136 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29803 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36328 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111908 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112942 views
Ukrainian Air Force destroys three enemy drones in three regions overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36057 views

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed three enemy Shahed drones launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsky district of Russia on the night of May 28.

During the night of May 28, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed three "chekers". This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of May 28, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area in Russia.

Enemy drones were shot down by Air Force units in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Cherkasy regions.

Ukrainian Air Force, Missile Forces and Artillery Strike 16 Enemy Attacks - General Staff26.05.24, 23:50 • 25186 views

Lilia Podolyak

War
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mykola-oleshchukMykola Oleshchuk
cherkasyCherkassy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

