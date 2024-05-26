Ukrainian Air Force, Missile Forces and Artillery Strike 16 Enemy Attacks - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 95 combat engagements took place. The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower and equipment and air support. Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back, and in some areas they are conducting effective assault operations to improve the stability of the defense and restore positions. This day, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery struck 16 areas of concentration of occupants' manpower. This was reported by the General Staff in the evening report on May 26, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched four missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 14 missiles and 46 air strikes with 69 combat aircraft, and used 311 kamikaze drones. They fired more than 2,600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

There were 12 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector. 10 attacks were repelled near the villages of Lyptsi and Ternova, and fighting continues in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The situation is under control. No positions were lost.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 22 times to force our units out of their positions. The fighting took place in particular in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. Currently, fighting continues near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Novoyehorivka. The situation is under control.

Three enemy attempts to advance were repelled in the Liman sector. Fighting continues in the area of Terny.

In the Kramatorsk sector, an enemy attack was repelled near Ivanivka. Another combat engagement continues in the area of Andriivka. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Pokrovske sector, Russian occupants continued their attempts to break into our defense from the area of Ocheretyne over the last day - four attacks are underway. Fighting is also taking place near Sokol and Umanske. In total, 31 combat engagements took place in the sector. In some areas, the enemy had partial success. Our defenders are taking active measures to stabilize the situation.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

