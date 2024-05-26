Ukrainian Air Force, Missile Forces and Artillery Strike 16 Enemy Attacks - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53172 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102235 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145403 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149883 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245963 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173181 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164622 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148202 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223397 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113014 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111916 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45565 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57728 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96057 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36388 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245964 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209712 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235599 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222550 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53172 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29803 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36352 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111911 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112942 views
Ukrainian Air Force, Missile Forces and Artillery Strike 16 Enemy Attacks - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25187 views

Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks on many fronts, engaging in 95 combat engagements, and the Air Force, missile forces and artillery struck 16 times at enemy concentrations.

Since the beginning of the day, 95 combat engagements took place.  The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower and equipment and air support. Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back, and in some areas they are conducting effective assault operations to improve the stability of the defense and restore positions. This day, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery struck 16 areas of concentration of occupants' manpower. This was reported by the General Staff in the evening report on May 26, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched four missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 14 missiles and 46 air strikes with 69 combat aircraft, and used 311 kamikaze drones. They fired more than 2,600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

There were 12 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector. 10 attacks were repelled near the villages of Lyptsi and Ternova, and fighting continues in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The situation is under control. No positions were lost.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 22 times to force our units out of their positions. The fighting took place in particular in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. Currently, fighting continues near  Petropavlivka, Berestove and Novoyehorivka. The situation is under control.

Three enemy attempts to advance were repelled in the Liman sector. Fighting continues in the area of Terny.

In the Kramatorsk sector, an enemy attack was repelled near Ivanivka. Another combat engagement continues in the area of Andriivka. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Pokrovske sector, Russian occupants continued their attempts to break into our defense from the area of Ocheretyne over the last day - four attacks are underway. Fighting is also taking place near Sokol and Umanske. In total, 31 combat engagements took place in the sector. In some areas, the enemy had partial success. Our defenders are taking active measures to stabilize the situation.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Combat engagement continues near Andriivka - General Staff26.05.24, 14:58 • 30771 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

