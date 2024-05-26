Combat engagement continues near Andriivka - General Staff

Russian occupants tried to attack twice in the Kramatorsk sector - near Ivanivske and Andriivka. In the area of the latter, the fighting continues. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Thus, the General Staff informs about the situation as of 13:00 on May 26.

Militants attempted to attack twice in the Kramatorsk sector - near Ivanivske and Andriivka. Combat continues in the area of the latter. The enemy is actively using aviation in the area - four air strikes took place in the areas of Druzhba, Chasovyi Yar and Pivnichne - the statement said.

In the Siversky sector, fighting continues near Bilohorivka. Occupants were firing uncontrolled aerial missiles at the area of Spirne.

"Four times since the beginning of the day, Russians have resorted to assault actions in the Kurakhove sector - in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. All attacks were repelled by our troops," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:-

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy used eight multiple rocket launchers in the vicinity of Staromayorske.

Three attacks by the occupiers were unsuccessful - near Staromayorske and in the area of Rozdilne.



In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers launched almost three dozen unguided aerial missiles in the area of Lobkove and conducted one assault in the direction of Mala Tokmachka. The invaders received a worthy rebuff and retreated

The number of combat engagements in the Prydniprovsky sector increased to three.



Russian terrorists dropped eight CABs in the areas of Beryslav, Vysoky, Tyahynyky and Veletenske.



In other areas, the situation has not changed much.

Russian artillery was firing at 10 border settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Among them are Porozok, Ryasne, Myropillia and Popivka - the statement said.

