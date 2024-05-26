Highest intensity of Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector to date - General Staff

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 73294 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139545 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144625 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238827 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171722 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163601 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147893 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112946 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206064 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110210 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110210 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 34457 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34457 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 53104 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 53104 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 105978 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105978 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
12:32 PM • 51712 views

12:32 PM • 51712 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238827 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219516 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219516 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206064 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232144 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219319 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219319 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 8647 views

05:32 PM • 8647 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 16250 views

04:47 PM • 16250 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 105977 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105977 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110210 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110210 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158438 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158438 views
Highest intensity of Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector to date - General Staff

Highest intensity of Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector to date - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22864 views

The highest intensity of Russian attacks is currently observed in the Pokrovsk sector, with 24 attempts by Russian occupants to improve the tactical situation.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the intensity of Russian attacks is currently the highest - the occupants have tried to improve their tactical position 24 times. Increased enemy activity is also observed in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Thus, the General Staff informs about the situation as of 13:00 on May 26.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked in the Pokrovsk sector the most. The enemy is also active in the Kharkiv region. Our soldiers are responding fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment

- the statement said.

It is reported that the total number of combat engagements since the beginning of the day is 57.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants conducted eight assault and offensive actions. They were pushed back six times near Ternova and Liptsi. Ukrainian troops continue to repel one enemy attack each in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy. The enemy launched a total of eight air strikes on the same localities, as well as in the areas of Neskuchne, Zelenyi and Hlyboke, dropping almost two dozen guided aerial bombs

- the General Staff informs.

It is noted that in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance 10 times today near Synkivka, Novoyehorivka and Nevske. Seven attacks were repelled, the fighting continues. The situation is under control.

The Pokrovske sector is currently experiencing the highest intensity of enemy attacks, with a total of 24 attempts by Russian occupants to improve the tactical situation. Currently, five combat engagements are taking place near Novooleksandrivka and Yasnobrodivka, and one more in the areas of Kalynove, Sokol and Umanske

- the statement said.

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Russian Federation continues to try to advance from the area of Lukiantsi village.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
kharkivKharkiv

