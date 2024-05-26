Highest intensity of Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector to date - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk sector, the intensity of Russian attacks is currently the highest - the occupants have tried to improve their tactical position 24 times. Increased enemy activity is also observed in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Thus, the General Staff informs about the situation as of 13:00 on May 26.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked in the Pokrovsk sector the most. The enemy is also active in the Kharkiv region. Our soldiers are responding fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment - the statement said.

It is reported that the total number of combat engagements since the beginning of the day is 57.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants conducted eight assault and offensive actions. They were pushed back six times near Ternova and Liptsi. Ukrainian troops continue to repel one enemy attack each in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy. The enemy launched a total of eight air strikes on the same localities, as well as in the areas of Neskuchne, Zelenyi and Hlyboke, dropping almost two dozen guided aerial bombs - the General Staff informs.

It is noted that in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance 10 times today near Synkivka, Novoyehorivka and Nevske. Seven attacks were repelled, the fighting continues. The situation is under control.

The Pokrovske sector is currently experiencing the highest intensity of enemy attacks, with a total of 24 attempts by Russian occupants to improve the tactical situation. Currently, five combat engagements are taking place near Novooleksandrivka and Yasnobrodivka, and one more in the areas of Kalynove, Sokol and Umanske - the statement said.

