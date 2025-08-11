$41.390.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine's priority is a just and lasting peace: Yermak and Rubio coordinated positions ahead of important diplomatic steps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the coordination of positions ahead of diplomatic steps. Yermak thanked Trump for his leadership in ending the war and US support.

Ukraine's priority is a just and lasting peace: Yermak and Rubio coordinated positions ahead of important diplomatic steps

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, spoke with the US Secretary of State, acting US National Security Advisor to the President, Marco Rubio. They coordinated positions ahead of important diplomatic steps planned for this week, UNN reports.

I informed about active communication with partners, particularly during the meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance. We coordinated positions ahead of important diplomatic steps planned for this week. For Ukraine, the priority is a just and lasting peace, which includes an unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for substantive negotiations, as well as increased pressure on Russia to take real steps in this direction.

- Yermak said.

In addition, the Head of the Presidential Office thanked President Donald Trump for his leadership in seeking to end Russia's war against Ukraine and all the American people for their support and assistance, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who does much to achieve a just peace.

Yermak also expressed gratitude to the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, for his unwavering support of our state.

We continue to work. Peace through strength

- summarized the Head of the Presidential Office.

"This bodes ill": Trump's comments on Zelenskyy ahead of meeting with Putin raise concerns - Sky News11.08.25, 21:57 • 1538 views

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

