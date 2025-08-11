On the eve of negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, American leader Donald Trump made harsh statements about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which "do not bode well." Trump praised Putin for his visit to the US, but criticized Zelenskyy for his attitude towards "territorial exchange," UNN reports, citing Sky News.

It seems that Donald Trump is once again "idealizing" Vladimir Putin ahead of his talks with the Russian president on Friday. - US correspondent David Blevins told the publication.

He said he considered it quite "respectful" – that was the word he used – that Vladimir Putin chose to come to our country, rather than us to his country. Although he was concerned that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was talking about the need for constitutional approval regarding a potential territorial exchange, he said that he (Zelenskyy) did not need constitutional approval to start a war and kill people. - Blevins added.

The correspondent added that it seems that "we are once again in a situation where Trump is 'vilifying' the President of Ukraine."

This does not bode well ahead of this historic summit, which is to take place on Friday. – he emphasized.

Earlier, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump commented on the upcoming negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, noting that they could end in either success or failure. The American leader's main goal is to end the war and unite the leaders of Russia and Ukraine at one negotiating table.

At the same time, Trump called the upcoming negotiations with the Russian dictator a "trial meeting," noting that Putin "wants to intervene" and end the war.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and place, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

After the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.