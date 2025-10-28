Ukraine's partners will organize a coalition to support Ukrainian energy - Zelenskyy

Norway, the Netherlands, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen personally decided to organize a coalition to support Ukraine's energy sector. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David Van Weel, as reported by UNN.

Details

Recently, a decision was made to organize such a coalition to support Ukraine's energy sector. I am very grateful that in this team, we immediately heard and felt the support of Norway, the Netherlands, and personally European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. - said the president.

The head of state added that the new coalition will hold an online meeting in the near future.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Netherlands is ready to be the first country to open a case against Russian war criminals. He emphasized that all war criminals must face such a tribunal.

David van Weel stated that the Netherlands will allocate 25 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine. These funds will be used for energy support for our state.