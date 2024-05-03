Ukraine's grain harvest to grow by 15% this year, "creating profits" - USAID

Ukrainian agricultural exports will grow by 15% in 2024, while April has already become a record month for Ukrainian exports since the full-scale invasion of Russia. This is stated in a statement by a representative of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Ambassador, Voice of America reports, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine's agricultural exports will grow by 15%, according to a statement by Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The official emphasized that this "feeds the world" and will also "create profits" that will help Ukraine defend itself.

Together with U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink and Ukraine's Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kurbakov, Coleman inspected the tugboat delivered to Ukraine, "which will help ships deliver Ukrainian grain around the world, which is key to supporting Ukraine's exports and economy.

Coleman's statement was supported by U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

April was a record month for Ukrainian exports since Russia's full-scale invasion - Brink said in a post on the X network.

Recall

73 farms in Kherson Oblast received 300 tons of spring wheat seeds and 145 farmers received sunflower seeds from international partners such as FAO, with support from the governments of Japan and Norway.