Ukraine's grain harvest to grow by 15% this year, "creating profits" - USAID

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102518 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112388 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155001 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255223 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175086 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166139 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148450 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228609 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 32039 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 37286 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 43632 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 40976 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 29271 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255232 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228612 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214420 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240027 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226600 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102534 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73658 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79991 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113853 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114708 views
Ukraine's grain harvest to grow by 15% this year, "creating profits" - USAID

Ukraine's grain harvest to grow by 15% this year, "creating profits" - USAID

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54605 views

Ukraine's agricultural exports are set to grow by 15% in 2024, with April already a record month for Ukrainian exports since Russia's full-scale invasion, generating revenues that will help Ukraine defend itself.

Ukrainian agricultural exports will grow by 15% in 2024, while April has already become a record month for Ukrainian exports since the full-scale invasion of Russia. This is stated in a statement by a representative of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Ambassador, Voice of America reports, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine's agricultural exports will grow by 15%, according to a statement by Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The official emphasized that this "feeds the world" and will also "create profits" that will help Ukraine defend itself.

Together with U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink and Ukraine's Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kurbakov, Coleman inspected the tugboat delivered to Ukraine, "which will help ships deliver Ukrainian grain around the world, which is key to supporting Ukraine's exports and economy.

Coleman's statement was supported by U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

April was a record month for Ukrainian exports since Russia's full-scale invasion

- Brink said in a post on the X network.

Recall

73 farms in Kherson Oblast received 300 tons of spring wheat seeds and 145 farmers received sunflower seeds from international partners such as FAO, with support from the governments of Japan and Norway.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyAgronomy news
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
voice-of-americaVoice of America
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
norwayNorway
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising