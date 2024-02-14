Ukraine's foreign trade in January went into the red by $1.7 billion

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January this year amounted to $1.7 billion, which is the same as last year's for the same month. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service released on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, in January 2024, the turnover amounted to $8.5 billion, which is 7% more than in the same period of 2023.

Thus, in January 2024, Ukraine imported goods worth $5.1 billion and exported goods worth $3.4 billion.

Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods: China - $1.1 billion, Poland - $568 million and Germany - $388 million.

Ukraine exported the most to Poland - by $334 million, Spain - by $322 million, and China - by $305 million

The following categories of goods accounted for 67% of the total volume of imported goods in January 2024:

- machinery, equipment and transport - $1.9 billion

- chemical products - $868 million

- food products - $659 million

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine are:

- food products - $2.2 billion

- metals and metal products - $362 million

- mineral products - $312 million.