Ukraine's foreign trade in January went into the red by $1.7 billion

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103200 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130593 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131248 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172626 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170085 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277069 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178011 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245522 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102802 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94169 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91258 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100556 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 45472 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277072 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245525 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230723 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256146 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241974 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11293 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130596 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104156 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104258 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120521 views
Ukraine's foreign trade in January went into the red by $1.7 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24593 views

In January 2024, Ukraine's foreign trade deficit remained at $1.7 billion, the same as in January 2023, as imports exceeded exports despite a 7% increase in total trade.

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January this year amounted to $1.7 billion, which is the same as last year's for the same month. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service released on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, in January 2024, the turnover amounted to $8.5 billion, which is 7% more than in the same period of 2023.

Thus, in January 2024, Ukraine imported goods worth $5.1 billion and exported goods worth $3.4 billion.

Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods: China - $1.1 billion, Poland - $568 million and Germany - $388 million.

Ukraine exported the most to Poland - by $334 million, Spain - by $322 million, and China - by $305 million

The following categories of goods accounted for 67% of the total volume of imported goods in January 2024: 

- machinery, equipment and transport - $1.9 billion  

- chemical products - $868 million  

- food products  - $659 million

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine are: 

- food products - $2.2 billion  

- metals and metal products - $362 million

- mineral products - $312 million.

10.11.23, 16:18 • 16131 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
spainSpain
germanyGermany
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

