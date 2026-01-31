$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10563 views

Ukraine's energy system is gradually recovering after a systemic accident caused by the disconnection of high-voltage lines. Energy workers are working to restore power, and electricity supply will return within the next few hours.

Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine's energy system is currently gradually recovering after a systemic accident; according to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next few hours, but the time limits for the return of light may differ across regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Ukraine's energy system is currently gradually recovering after a systemic accident

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

What happened?

Due to a technological disruption today, high-voltage lines between the energy systems of Romania and Moldova, as well as between the Western and Central parts of Ukraine, were simultaneously disconnected. This caused a cascading shutdown in the Integrated Energy System (IES) of Ukraine. Nuclear power plant units were unloaded.

What are energy workers doing right now?

In order to maintain the integrity of the energy system, emergency shutdowns have been applied in a number of regions. The power deficit remains very high, so emergency shutdowns are necessary to prevent equipment damage.

Right now, energy workers are working to restore power supply. The primary task is to power critical infrastructure.

According to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next few hours. In different regions, the time limits for the return of light may differ. The gradual loading of nuclear power plant units to nominal capacity requires time

- emphasized the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, indicating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading shutdowns, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova.

Julia Shramko

