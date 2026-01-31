Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine's energy system is currently gradually recovering after a systemic accident; according to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next few hours, but the time limits for the return of light may differ across regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

What happened?

Due to a technological disruption today, high-voltage lines between the energy systems of Romania and Moldova, as well as between the Western and Central parts of Ukraine, were simultaneously disconnected. This caused a cascading shutdown in the Integrated Energy System (IES) of Ukraine. Nuclear power plant units were unloaded.

What are energy workers doing right now?

In order to maintain the integrity of the energy system, emergency shutdowns have been applied in a number of regions. The power deficit remains very high, so emergency shutdowns are necessary to prevent equipment damage.

Right now, energy workers are working to restore power supply. The primary task is to power critical infrastructure.

According to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next few hours. In different regions, the time limits for the return of light may differ. The gradual loading of nuclear power plant units to nominal capacity requires time - emphasized the Ministry of Energy.

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, indicating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading shutdowns, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova.