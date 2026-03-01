Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 870 occupiers and destroyed over fifty artillery systems in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on Russian military losses as of the morning of March 1, recording another reduction in enemy personnel and equipment. The defense forces eliminated another 870 occupiers and a large amount of equipment, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the occupiers suffered significant losses in the artillery segment – the Defense Forces demilitarized 58 artillery systems and one multiple rocket launcher. A high rate of destruction of operational-tactical level drones was also recorded: 1722 UAVs were shot down during the day.

In addition, the list of invaders' losses was supplemented by two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, and three anti-aircraft defense systems, which significantly weakens the enemy's defensive capabilities in key areas of the front.

The total combat losses of the enemy in the transport sector also show a rapid increase: 181 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed during the day. The total number of lost supply vehicles currently exceeds 80.5 thousand units, which directly affects the logistics of Russian units.

The General Staff emphasizes that all data are approximate and constantly being updated, but the dynamics of the destruction of the aggressor's resources remain consistently high.

