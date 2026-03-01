Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 870 occupiers and destroyed over fifty artillery systems in a day

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
01:50 AM • 8234 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 14968 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 31990 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 40540 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 51425 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 43962 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 47954 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 49992 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 56129 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 49873 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.4m/s
74%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risksVideoFebruary 28, 07:25 PM • 7282 views
The Iranian regime once again demonstrates a criminal policy of violence, terror, and aggression - SybihaFebruary 28, 07:40 PM • 7874 views
There are signs that Khamenei is no more - NetanyahuFebruary 28, 07:53 PM • 7528 views
Israel's Ambassador to Washington Confirms Death of Ayatollah Khamenei - AxiosFebruary 28, 08:17 PM • 8792 views
Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuriesFebruary 28, 09:37 PM • 6334 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 46346 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 50427 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 42537 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 46454 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 47421 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kamala Harris
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 25373 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 25005 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 24662 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 24737 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 38740 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 870 occupiers and destroyed over fifty artillery systems in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 870 occupiers and destroyed 58 artillery systems in a day. Also, 1722 UAVs were shot down and 181 units of automotive equipment were destroyed.

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 870 occupiers and destroyed over fifty artillery systems in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on Russian military losses as of the morning of March 1, recording another reduction in enemy personnel and equipment. The defense forces eliminated another 870 occupiers and a large amount of equipment, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the occupiers suffered significant losses in the artillery segment – the Defense Forces demilitarized 58 artillery systems and one multiple rocket launcher. A high rate of destruction of operational-tactical level drones was also recorded: 1722 UAVs were shot down during the day.

In addition, the list of invaders' losses was supplemented by two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, and three anti-aircraft defense systems, which significantly weakens the enemy's defensive capabilities in key areas of the front.

The total combat losses of the enemy in the transport sector also show a rapid increase: 181 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed during the day. The total number of lost supply vehicles currently exceeds 80.5 thousand units, which directly affects the logistics of Russian units.

The General Staff emphasizes that all data are approximate and constantly being updated, but the dynamics of the destruction of the aggressor's resources remain consistently high.

Russian troops attacked a gas production facility in Kharkiv region overnight28.02.26, 17:22 • 5040 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine