Russian troops attacked a gas production facility in Kharkiv region overnight

Russian troops struck a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region, causing significant damage, including depressurization of equipment. This was reported by the chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Serhiy Koretsky, writes UNN.

At night, Russia struck our gas production facility in the Kharkiv region. There is serious damage to equipment, depressurization occurred. - the message says.

He noted that the company's employees on the spot localized the situation as quickly and professionally as possible.

According to him, units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and our emergency crews are currently on site.

"We coordinate our work with all services," emphasized the head of Naftogaz.

Recall

On February 24, the Russian army attacked Naftogaz production facilities in the Kharkiv region with drones, causing damage. The facility's operation has been stopped; this is the 26th attack on the Group's facilities since the beginning of the year.