War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
11:55 AM • 13988 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 18501 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 25514 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 31572 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 43706 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 42659 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 48147 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 46009 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 43629 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Publications
Exclusives
Russian troops attacked a gas production facility in Kharkiv region overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Russian troops struck a gas production facility in Kharkiv region overnight, causing significant damage and depressurization of equipment. Company employees and emergency crews promptly localized the situation.

Russian troops attacked a gas production facility in Kharkiv region overnight

Russian troops struck a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region, causing significant damage, including depressurization of equipment. This was reported by the chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Serhiy Koretsky, writes UNN.

At night, Russia struck our gas production facility in the Kharkiv region. There is serious damage to equipment, depressurization occurred.

- the message says.

He noted that the company's employees on the spot localized the situation as quickly and professionally as possible.

According to him, units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and our emergency crews are currently on site.

"We coordinate our work with all services," emphasized the head of Naftogaz.

On February 24, the Russian army attacked Naftogaz production facilities in the Kharkiv region with drones, causing damage. The facility's operation has been stopped; this is the 26th attack on the Group's facilities since the beginning of the year.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz