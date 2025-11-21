Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of his conversation with US Vice President Vance - "we talked for almost an hour, agreed that together with America and Europe we will work at the advisor level so that the path to peace becomes truly viable," UNN reports.

We spoke for almost an hour with US Vice President Vance and US Secretary of the Army Driscoll. We managed to discuss many details of the American side's proposal for ending the war, and we are trying to make the further path worthy and truly effective for achieving lasting peace. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President of Ukraine thanked "for the attention and readiness to work together with us and partners."

We agreed that together with America and Europe, we will work at the advisor level so that the path to peace becomes truly viable. Ukraine has always respected and respects President Trump's desire to end the bloodshed, and we positively perceive every realistic proposal. We agreed to stay in constant contact, and the teams are ready to work 24/7. Thank you! - summarized the Head of State.

Additionally

US President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration has set a deadline of next Thursday for Ukraine to agree to the White House's 28-point plan to end the war.

Recall

The publication Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace framework."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint work of the teams.