"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Ukraine-US subsoil deal could be signed as early as today - WSJ

Ukraine-US subsoil deal could be signed as early as today - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41647 views

The Wall Street Journal reports that a deal between Ukraine and the United States on subsoil use may be signed this Saturday. Negotiations are in the final stages after US Special Representative Keith Kellogg's visit to Kyiv.

A subsoil use agreement between Ukraine and the US may be signed this Saturday. Negotiations are nearing completion. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The American publication, citing informed sources, reported that an agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the use of subsoil could be signed this Saturday, February 22.

According to the newspaper's sources, the deal is not yet finalized, but negotiations are approaching the final stage. It is not yet known when the document will be signed, but all indications are that it may happen in the coming days.

A particularly important factor that accelerated the process of concluding the agreement was the three-day visit of US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg to Kyiv. Kellogg managed to significantly strengthen the trust between the Ukrainian government and its American partners, which in turn contributed to the progress in the negotiations.

The exact timing of the deal remains unknown, but sources say the process is nearing its logical conclusion.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected US offers  for minerals earlier this week.

Public communication between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has changed rapidly

US presidential adviser Mike Waltz says Trump is pissed off by Zelenskiy's refusal to sign the rare earths deal

Michael Volz stated that the possibility of a settlement between Trump and Zelensky, despite recent criticism

The Trump administration handed Ukraine an “improved” version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskiy rejected the first proposal. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the United States.

Representatives of the United States and Ukraine have held lengthy negotiations on a minerals agreement. Axios noted that the negotiations on   minerals are at a “decisive point”.

On February 21, US Presidential Advisor Mike Waltz announced the upcoming signing of an agreement on Ukrainian minerals.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

