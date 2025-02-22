A subsoil use agreement between Ukraine and the US may be signed this Saturday. Negotiations are nearing completion. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The American publication, citing informed sources, reported that an agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the use of subsoil could be signed this Saturday, February 22.

According to the newspaper's sources, the deal is not yet finalized, but negotiations are approaching the final stage. It is not yet known when the document will be signed, but all indications are that it may happen in the coming days.

A particularly important factor that accelerated the process of concluding the agreement was the three-day visit of US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg to Kyiv. Kellogg managed to significantly strengthen the trust between the Ukrainian government and its American partners, which in turn contributed to the progress in the negotiations.

The exact timing of the deal remains unknown, but sources say the process is nearing its logical conclusion.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected US offers for minerals earlier this week.

Public communication between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has changed rapidly

US presidential adviser Mike Waltz says Trump is pissed off by Zelenskiy's refusal to sign the rare earths deal.

Michael Volz stated that the possibility of a settlement between Trump and Zelensky, despite recent criticism

The Trump administration handed Ukraine an “improved” version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskiy rejected the first proposal. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the United States.

Representatives of the United States and Ukraine have held lengthy negotiations on a minerals agreement. Axios noted that the negotiations on minerals are at a “decisive point”.

On February 21, US Presidential Advisor Mike Waltz announced the upcoming signing of an agreement on Ukrainian minerals.