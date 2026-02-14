Ukraine-US-Russia talks narrowed the range of issues on the path to a settlement, but the most difficult ones remain - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that during the Ukraine-US-Russia negotiations, it was possible to narrow down the range of issues hindering a peaceful settlement, but the negative aspect is that the most difficult issues remain. Rubio said this during the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

The positive aspect is that we have narrowed down the range of issues that hinder a settlement, but the negative aspect is that the most difficult issues remain. I don't know, we don't know if Russia is serious about ending the war, or if it intends to do so, we don't know what terms Russia will agree to, but we continue our attempts. - said Rubio.

He noted that the US has imposed new sanctions on the Russian oil industry, and during discussions with India, the US pressed it to stop buying Russian oil.

"The PURL program, which allows the supply of American weapons to Ukraine, is ongoing. It's not about buying time, it's about achieving a result that suits Ukraine, that Russia will accept. So far, the contours are not clear, but I think it's good that for the first time last week there was a meeting of technical experts. On Tuesday, the negotiations will continue, in general, we will continue to do everything possible to end this armed conflict," Rubio added.

