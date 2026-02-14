Ukraine-US-Russia talks narrowed the range of issues on the path to a settlement, but the most difficult ones remain - Rubio

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
09:35 AM • 2496 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 4990 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 8648 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 21850 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 39435 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 34791 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 34889 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62435 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87139 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 68016 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.8m/s
88%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands: key highlightsVideoFebruary 14, 12:46 AM • 6752 views
Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The GuardianFebruary 14, 01:20 AM • 6318 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signalFebruary 14, 01:57 AM • 7226 views
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - ZelenskyyFebruary 14, 03:08 AM • 5502 views
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflictFebruary 14, 04:17 AM • 4892 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62435 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87138 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 59144 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 77488 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 118633 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Wang Yi (politician)
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 1282 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 10689 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 14182 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 36505 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 36242 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating

Ukraine-US-Russia talks narrowed the range of issues on the path to a settlement, but the most difficult ones remain - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1642 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Ukraine-US-Russia talks narrowed the range of issues, but the most difficult ones remain. The US does not know if Russia is serious about ending the war.

Ukraine-US-Russia talks narrowed the range of issues on the path to a settlement, but the most difficult ones remain - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that during the Ukraine-US-Russia negotiations, it was possible to narrow down the range of issues hindering a peaceful settlement, but the negative aspect is that the most difficult issues remain. Rubio said this during the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

The positive aspect is that we have narrowed down the range of issues that hinder a settlement, but the negative aspect is that the most difficult issues remain. I don't know, we don't know if Russia is serious about ending the war, or if it intends to do so, we don't know what terms Russia will agree to, but we continue our attempts.

- said Rubio.

He noted that the US has imposed new sanctions on the Russian oil industry, and during discussions with India, the US pressed it to stop buying Russian oil.

"The PURL program, which allows the supply of American weapons to Ukraine, is ongoing. It's not about buying time, it's about achieving a result that suits Ukraine, that Russia will accept. So far, the contours are not clear, but I think it's good that for the first time last week there was a meeting of technical experts. On Tuesday, the negotiations will continue, in general, we will continue to do everything possible to end this armed conflict," Rubio added.

Trump's envoys to hold talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia on the same day - Reuters14.02.26, 08:11 • 2828 views

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US does not know if Russia is serious about ending the war. He noted that Russia is voicing its conditions, but it is unknown whether they will be acceptable to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
India
United States
Ukraine