Ukraine topped the medal standings of the 2026 Paralympics after the first day of competition

The Ukrainian national team took the lead in the medal standings of the 2026 Paralympic Games after the first day of competition. This was reported by "Suspilne Sport", writes UNN.

Details

On the first day of competition, Ukraine competed in five parabiatlon races. The "blue and yellow" team managed to win six awards.

Three Ukrainians at once managed to become Paralympic champions. Moreover, Ukrainian parabiatlonists won awards in all three classes.

Ukraine's medals on the first day of competition:

"gold": Taras Rad (biathlon, sprint, sitting class), Oleksandra Kononova (biathlon, sprint, standing class), Oleksandr Kazik (biathlon, sprint, visually impaired class);

"silver": Yaroslav Reshetinsky (biathlon, sprint, visually impaired class);

"bronze": Lyudmyla Lyashenko (biathlon, sprint, standing class), Anatoliy Kovalevsky (biathlon, sprint, visually impaired class).

With six medals, three of which are gold, the Ukrainian national team topped the Paralympic Games standings. In terms of the total number of medals, Ukrainians are currently neck and neck with the Chinese team.

Medal standings of the 2026 Paralympics after the first day:

Ukraine - 6 awards (3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze)

China - 6 (2, 2, 2);

Austria - 2 (2, 0, 0);

USA - 2 (1, 1, 0);

Germany - 4 (1, 0, 3);

Norway - 1 (1, 0, 0);

Switzerland - 1 (1, 0, 0);

Sweden - 1 (1, 0, 0);

Canada - 3 (0, 2, 1);

France - 2 (0, 2, 0).

