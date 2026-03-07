The flag of Ukraine was carried at the opening of the 2026 Paralympics, despite the boycott by the Ukrainian team

The flag of Ukraine was displayed during the opening ceremony of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games, despite the Ukrainian team's decision to boycott the event. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the national team of Ukraine refused to participate in the opening ceremony in protest against the decision of the International Paralympic Committee to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the 2026 Games.

According to the ministry, representatives of the European Union and 16 other countries also did not officially participate in the ceremony. In addition, a number of states refused to broadcast the opening of the Paralympics as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian delegation, which for the first time since 2014 marched in the parade of nations with its flag, was booed by spectators at the Verona arena.

Ukrainian Paralympians, on the other hand, addressed fans during a live teleconference between Italy and Ukraine. The athletes promised to represent the country with dignity in the competitions despite provocations from the aggressor country.

They have already confirmed their promise at the start of the competition – the Ukrainian team won a gold medal in the very first biathlon race.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team has finally formed its application for the 2026 Paralympic Games, winning 25 licenses, which is the best indicator in history. 35 athletes will compete in four sports, including nine debutants.