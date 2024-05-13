Ukraine to receive IRIS-T system from Germany in May

Another IRIS-T system from Germany will arrive in Ukraine in May. This was stated by German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"We now see the greatest need for air defense... We already have two Patriot systems in the country and we will bring here another, third system. This is not easy for us, because we have our NATO obligations. This will mean that 25% of our Patriot systems will be in Ukraine. However, in addition to Patriot systems, there is also the IRIS-T system. We already have some systems here, and now another system will arrive in May," said Jaeger.

He also recalled that Germany had promised Ukraine that it would supply more such systems this year, next year, and in 2026.

"That is, we are consistently working to expand air defense," Yeager said.

Addendum

According to Bloomberg, Berlin wants the U.S. to provide Kyiv with at least one more Patriot missile defense systemto strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

The new Patriot system from Germany will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June.