Ukraine to play France in Euro 2026 Futsal Quarterfinals

The Ukrainian futsal team will meet the French team today, January 31, in the quarterfinals of the European Championship-2026, writes UNN with reference to UAF.

Details

"The national futsal team of Ukraine will play against France in the quarterfinals of Euro 2026," the message said.

The match in Riga, Latvia, will start at "Arena Riga" at 17:00. The match can be watched on the MEGOGO platform.

It should be noted that bookmakers favor the Ukrainian national team with odds of 1.9. The odds for France to win are 3.1.

Addition

The European Championship-2026 started on January 21 and will last until February 7, and will be held in three countries at once: Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia.

In the first match in Group B, which ended in a scandal, our team lost to Armenia - 2:1.

In the second match, Ukraine defeated the Lithuanian national team with a score of 4:1.

And in the final match of the group, the national team defeated the Czech national team - 5:3.