10:19 AM • 608 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 1192 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 2530 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 3498 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 21791 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 40419 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 42938 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28337 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 26166 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 22219 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine to play France in Euro 2026 Futsal Quarterfinals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The Ukrainian national futsal team will face France on January 31 in the quarterfinals of the European Championship 2026. The match will take place in Riga at 5:00 PM, with bookmakers favoring Ukraine.

Ukraine to play France in Euro 2026 Futsal Quarterfinals
fff.fr

The Ukrainian futsal team will meet the French team today, January 31, in the quarterfinals of the European Championship-2026, writes UNN with reference to UAF.

Details

"The national futsal team of Ukraine will play against France in the quarterfinals of Euro 2026," the message said.

The match in Riga, Latvia, will start at "Arena Riga" at 17:00. The match can be watched on the MEGOGO platform.

It should be noted that bookmakers favor the Ukrainian national team with odds of 1.9. The odds for France to win are 3.1.

Addition

The European Championship-2026 started on January 21 and will last until February 7, and will be held in three countries at once: Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia.

In the first match in Group B, which ended in a scandal, our team lost to Armenia - 2:1.

"Losers, Ukraine. Losers, f*** off": UAF appeals to UEFA regarding statements by Armenian national team player during Euro 2026 match23.01.26, 18:40 • 3586 views

In the second match, Ukraine defeated the Lithuanian national team with a score of 4:1.

And in the final match of the group, the national team defeated the Czech national team - 5:3.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

