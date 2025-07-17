Ukraine to be hit by thunderstorms and squalls: detailed forecast for July 17 17 July 2025

The weather in Ukraine on Thursday, July 17, will be cloudy with clearings and humid in most regions. Forecasters predict rain with thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that significant rains with thunderstorms are expected in the morning and afternoon in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia.

At the same time, in most northern, central regions, the southern part and in Kharkiv region, thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s.

The air temperature in the western regions during the day is expected to be +19..+24; in the northern regions during the day it will be +22..+27 degrees.

In the rest of the territory during the day +29..+34 degrees.

In the capital region on July 17, it will also be cloudy with clearings, with short-term rains and thunderstorms expected in places.

The wind on Thursday will be north-westerly, westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature during the day +22..+27; in Kyiv during the day +23..+25.

