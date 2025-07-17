$41.820.01
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 06:08 PM • 18650 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 49831 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 43616 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 51707 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 129112 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 61097 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 74781 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 89334 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 91273 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 96030 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Ukraine to be hit by thunderstorms and squalls: detailed forecast for July 17 17 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1928 views

On July 17, Ukraine is expected to have rain with thunderstorms, in places hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. Air temperature will range from +19°C in the west to +34°C in the rest of the territory.

Ukraine to be hit by thunderstorms and squalls: detailed forecast for July 17

The weather in Ukraine on Thursday, July 17, will be cloudy with clearings and humid in most regions. Forecasters predict rain with thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that significant rains with thunderstorms are expected in the morning and afternoon in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia.

At the same time, in most northern, central regions, the southern part and in Kharkiv region, thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s.

The air temperature in the western regions during the day is expected to be +19..+24; in the northern regions during the day it will be +22..+27 degrees.

In the rest of the territory during the day +29..+34 degrees.

In the capital region on July 17, it will also be cloudy with clearings, with short-term rains and thunderstorms expected in places.

The wind on Thursday will be north-westerly, westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature during the day +22..+27; in Kyiv during the day +23..+25.

Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat07.07.25, 16:20

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWeather and environment
Kharkiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian region
Ukraine
Kyiv
