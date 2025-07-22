Ukraine to be covered by thunderstorms: where to expect bad weather on July 23 22 July 2025

On Wednesday, July 23, rain with thunderstorms is expected in Ukraine. This is most likely to happen in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Luhansk regions – possibly affecting Donetsk region. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Tonight, due to the activity of an atmospheric front, rain with thunderstorms is expected in the north and center of Ukraine. The daytime temperature on July 23 is expected to be within +26…+29 degrees in most regions; in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the temperature is expected to be +23…+26 degrees.

In the south and southeast, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk region, hot weather will prevail with temperatures from +30 to +35 degrees.

In Kyiv, thunderstorms will pass on Wednesday night, tomorrow during the day - no precipitation. The western wind is expected to be gusty. The air temperature during the day will be +27 degrees. In the near future, the air temperature in Ukraine will experience slight fluctuations, not changing significantly - moderate temperatures in the west, heat in the south, generally +27…+30 degrees - Didenko wrote.

Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Bad weather completely or partially de-energized 35 settlements in four regions. Powerful electrical appliances should be used from 10:00 to 16:00.