The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Ukraine to be covered by thunderstorms: where to expect bad weather on July 23 22 July 2025

On July 23, rains with thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine, especially in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions. Air temperature will range from +23°C to +35°C depending on the region.

Ukraine to be covered by thunderstorms: where to expect bad weather on July 23

On Wednesday, July 23, rain with thunderstorms is expected in Ukraine. This is most likely to happen in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Luhansk regions – possibly affecting Donetsk region. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Tonight, due to the activity of an atmospheric front, rain with thunderstorms is expected in the north and center of Ukraine. The daytime temperature on July 23 is expected to be within +26…+29 degrees in most regions; in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the temperature is expected to be +23…+26 degrees.

In the south and southeast, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk region, hot weather will prevail with temperatures from +30 to +35 degrees.

In Kyiv, thunderstorms will pass on Wednesday night, tomorrow during the day - no precipitation. The western wind is expected to be gusty. The air temperature during the day will be +27 degrees. In the near future, the air temperature in Ukraine will experience slight fluctuations, not changing significantly - moderate temperatures in the west, heat in the south, generally +27…+30 degrees

- Didenko wrote.

Recall

Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Bad weather completely or partially de-energized 35 settlements in four regions. Powerful electrical appliances should be used from 10:00 to 16:00.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
