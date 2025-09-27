Ukraine to be covered by rains: forecaster named regions with the lowest temperature

On Sunday, an atmospheric front will bring rain to the northern part of Ukraine, and on Monday there will be more of it. This was reported by meteorologist Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Who needs rain? On Sunday, an atmospheric front will bring rain to the northern part of Ukraine. And on Monday there will be more of it in Ukraine. However, tomorrow, September 28, dry weather will prevail, except for the north. - Didenko said.

According to the meteorologist, the air temperature is not very simple.

The frosts will subside for now, although it will still be cold at night. On Sunday, due to the nasty cold atmospheric front, it will be coldest precisely in the precipitation zone. Such a tongue of lower air temperature will stretch from Sumy-Chernihiv region through Kyiv region to Ternopil region... Well, and it will also be coldest in the Carpathians, of course. - Didenko added.

In this humid cloudy zone, cold weather with an air temperature of only +9+12 degrees is expected during the day, the meteorologist added.

In the rest of Ukraine tomorrow, the air will warm up to +12+16, in the south to +14+18 degrees.

Let's add

In Kyiv, on Sunday, cloudiness will increase, and rain will fall in places. It will be cold at night, +5+8 degrees, but without frosts, and during the day about +10+12 degrees.

Also, you won't be able to warm up much, unless you wear a hat, a down jacket and cover yourself with an umbrella. The warming will still come, October has high degrees and sunshine in its stash. - Didenko summarized.

Ukraine will be covered by the Petralilly anticyclone, but then there will be rains: weather forecast until September 28