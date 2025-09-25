$41.410.03
Ukraine will be covered by the Petralilly anticyclone, but then there will be rains: weather forecast until September 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

On Friday, September 26, dry and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine thanks to the Petralilly anticyclone. The daytime temperature will be +13+16 degrees, in the south up to +18, at night +2+9 with possible ground frosts.

Ukraine will be covered by the Petralilly anticyclone, but then there will be rains: weather forecast until September 28

In the coming days, the weather in Ukraine will surprise with its diversity. This was reported on Telegram by forecaster Natalia Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

On Friday, September 26, the weather throughout Ukraine will be mostly dry and sunny. This will happen due to the Petralilly anticyclone with its center approximately over the Baltic Sea.

On its periphery, far to the northeast, you can see atmospheric fronts, which will unexpectedly break through to the north of Ukraine on Sunday. But that will be later and temporarily

- Didenko writes.

The air temperature on September 26 in Ukraine is expected to be moderate, +13+16 during the day, +15+18 degrees in the south. The nearest night will be cold, +2+9 degrees, with ground frosts in the north, sometimes in the west, northeast and center.

In Kyiv, the weather will be dry, sunny and cool: the air temperature at night will be +2+5 degrees, ground frosts are possible in the suburbs, tomorrow during the day in the capital +13+15 degrees, the forecaster specifies.

On Saturday, the same weather will remain, but on Sunday, Kyiv residents can take umbrellas with them - a treacherous northeastern atmospheric front will cause an increase in cloudiness and rain. But not for long

- Didenko writes.

And already on Sunday, September 28, the anticyclone in Ukraine will be replaced by an atmospheric front from the northeast. Rains will cover the northern regions: Volyn and Rivne regions, as well as Kharkiv region. In the rest of the territory, dry weather will prevail on September 28, Didenko specifies.

