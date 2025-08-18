$41.450.00
August 17, 06:51 PM • 17570 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 33812 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 39351 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 75079 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 131728 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 86430 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 83912 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67121 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54895 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248388 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1458 views

Most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings on August 18. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in the central, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the week

On Monday, August 18, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in most central, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms in places; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be mostly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 19-24°; in the south and southeast of the country, 27-32°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 21-23°.

International Pinot Noir Day and "Never Give Up" Day: what else is celebrated on August 1818.08.25, 06:30 • 1114 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv