Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the week

On Monday, August 18, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in most central, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms in places; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be mostly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 19-24°; in the south and southeast of the country, 27-32° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 21-23°.

