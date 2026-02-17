Ukraine to accelerate audit of "dormant" licenses for minerals and oil and gas subsoil

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed to accelerate the audit of "dormant" licenses for strategic minerals and oil and gas subsoil and to reach systemic solutions in the field of subsoil use in March, UNN reports.

I met with the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Dmytro Natalukha, and the acting head of the State Geological and Subsoil Service, Leonid Muzykus. The head of the State Property Fund reported on the status of the sale of sanctioned assets and the implementation of their sale schedule, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. They cover 26 objects throughout the country. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the government provides full assistance to ensure that the first sanctioned assets are put up for auction as soon as possible. According to the schedule, the first to be put up for sale will be the Ocean Plaza shopping center (Investment Union "Lybid" LLC), Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery LLC, the hotel in Bukovel AMSTEL-SKI LLC, and Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant LLC.

The interim head of the State Geological Survey reported on inspections of "dormant" special permits for strategic minerals and oil and gas subsoil. The government expects the first results. If the deposit was idle before the full-scale invasion, the licenses will be revoked. Assets should not be idle, but should work for the economy. I instructed to accelerate the audit of licenses and to reach systemic solutions in the field of subsoil use in March. - Svyrydenko added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers began checking "dormant" special permits for strategic minerals and oil and gas subsoil - for 29 licenses for strategic minerals and 10 for oil and gas subsoil, extraction has not begun or work programs have been violated.