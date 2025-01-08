Ukraine strengthens border security with Belarus: what's happening in the north

The Secure Border project is an important part of strengthening Ukraine's national security, in particular on the border with Belarus, which has been identified as a threat. This was stated by SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Demchenko said that border security is extremely important, as it includes protection from illegal activities, enhanced security in border areas and openness to cross-border traffic, including for people crossing the border with good intentions. According to him, border security and strengthening of the state border are defined by the internal resilience plan of Ukraine, which was mentioned by the President. He noted that there is a strategy for integrated border management, which is recognized as a key and basic in the strategic development of Ukrainian statehood. It is a combination of various components to create security and active cross-border traffic.

According to Demchenko, it is also necessary to strengthen the border in terms of engineering, including not only destroying bypass roads and creating solid ditches, but also installing various kinds of barriers. He added that they are actively working on expanding the video surveillance system, installing the maximum number of cameras to monitor each section of the border and ensure that response teams can respond quickly to attempts to illegally cross.

Demchenko emphasized that approaches to strengthening the border depend on different sections: the border with the European Union (approximately 1400 km), the border with Moldova (about 1200 km), and the border with Belarus (over 1080 km).

In particular, we are actively paying attention to the border with Belarus, as this area is a threat to us. In this area, in addition to engineering fortifications, we are also creating fortifications, strongholds, firing positions, a system of trenches and trenches so that our soldiers in this area have every opportunity to counter any threat, if it comes again from the territory of Belarus - Demchenko said.

Previously

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reportedthat in 2024, a large-scale introduction of modern technologies for border protection was launched:

- deployed a video surveillance system with thermal imagers;

- expanded the use of air monitoring;

- introduced European principles of integrated border management.

In April, the Coordination Center for Integrated Border Management was opened on the basis of the Situation Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Its main function is to monitor the operational situation at the border in real time, 24/7.

Recall

From January 8 to January 31, exercises of the territorial troops are taking place in the Gomel district of Belarus. Conscripts are involved in training and performing tasks with engineering units.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis, Andriy Kovalenko, said there was no threat of an invasion by regular Belarusian troops.