Ukraine strengthens border security with Belarus: what's happening in the north

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58171 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149904 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128772 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136304 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134853 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172571 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110925 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165189 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104513 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132124 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131048 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 45634 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101010 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103242 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149904 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165189 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192886 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182060 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131048 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132124 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143349 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134930 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152086 views
Actual
Ukraine strengthens border security with Belarus: what's happening in the north

Ukraine strengthens border security with Belarus: what's happening in the north

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26402 views

The State Border Guard Service spoke about the implementation of the Secure Border project and strengthening the protection of the northern borders. Fortifications are being built on the border with Belarus and the video surveillance system is being expanded.

The Secure Border project is an important part of strengthening Ukraine's national security, in particular on the border with Belarus, which has been identified as a threat. This was stated by SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Demchenko said that border security is extremely important, as it includes protection from illegal activities, enhanced security in border areas and openness to cross-border traffic, including for people crossing the border with good intentions. According to him, border security and strengthening of the state border are defined by the internal resilience plan of Ukraine, which was mentioned by the President. He noted that there is a strategy for integrated border management, which is recognized as a key and basic in the strategic development of Ukrainian statehood. It is a combination of various components to create security and active cross-border traffic.

According to Demchenko, it is also necessary to strengthen the border in terms of engineering, including not only destroying bypass roads and creating solid ditches, but also installing various kinds of barriers. He added that they are actively working on expanding the video surveillance system, installing the maximum number of cameras to monitor each section of the border and ensure that response teams can respond quickly to attempts to illegally cross.

Demchenko emphasized that approaches to strengthening the border depend on different sections: the border with the European Union (approximately 1400 km), the border with Moldova (about 1200 km), and the border with Belarus (over 1080 km).

In particular, we are actively paying attention to the border with Belarus, as this area is a threat to us. In this area, in addition to engineering fortifications, we are also creating fortifications, strongholds, firing positions, a system of trenches and trenches so that our soldiers in this area have every opportunity to counter any threat, if it comes again from the territory of Belarus

- Demchenko said.

Previously

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reportedthat in 2024, a large-scale introduction of modern technologies for border protection was launched:

- deployed a video surveillance system with thermal imagers;

- expanded the use of air monitoring;

- introduced European principles of integrated border management.

In April, the Coordination Center for Integrated Border Management was opened on the basis of the Situation Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Its main function is to monitor the operational situation at the border in real time, 24/7.

Recall

From January 8 to January 31, exercises of the territorial troops are taking place in the Gomel district of Belarus. Conscripts are involved in training and performing tasks with engineering units. 

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis, Andriy Kovalenko, said there was no threat of an invasion by regular Belarusian troops. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising