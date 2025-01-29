Ukraine seeks replacement of suspended USAID aid among European partners - committee

At the parliamentary level, Ukraine has begun consultations with European countries on the possible replacement of American aid amid the suspension of funding for projects and programs in the country by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). This is stated in a statement of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, UNN reports.

Of course, the American people and government have every right to review the results of this assistance and decide whether to continue their global support. But while the audit is ongoing, Ukraine must take prompt action to avoid destabilizing key processes in the country and to plan its actions in this area in the future. At the parliamentary level, consultations have already begun with European colleagues on the possible replacement of American aid, at least until final decisions are made in Washington. However, due to the pause, further normalization of processes may take place in three, four, five, or even six months - said the committee.

It is noted that with the grant support of USAID, many cultural initiatives have been implemented in Ukraine, which has created jobs and provided opportunities for the creative realization of talented Ukrainian youth.

"The suspension of funding takes place in the context of a rebuff to the aggressor state, including information. At a time when every voice is important, and cultural diplomacy and truthful information are integral to protecting Ukraine's independence. With limited state funding, grant assistance is sometimes almost the only option for the functioning of cultural and media projects," the committee noted.

According to the committee, the programs implemented and operated with USAID assistance are important for strengthening democratic institutions, developing independent media and civil society in Ukraine. Educational, scientific, media, cultural projects, as well as other socially significant initiatives are successfully implemented in many countries around the world with the support of USAID.

Recall

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following the U.S. State Department's order to suspend aid programs to other countries for 90 days for an audit.

Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk called the temporary suspension of USAID funding unexpected and unpleasant news.