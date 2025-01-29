Ukraine seeks replacement of suspended USAID aid among European partners - committee

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79849 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97336 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107509 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110452 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130792 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103633 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134829 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103755 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113421 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 53757 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53757 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 118830 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118830 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59696 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113456 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30594 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 79849 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130792 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134829 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166683 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 156463 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156463 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 24356 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24356 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 27815 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27815 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113456 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118830 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140074 views
Ukraine seeks replacement of suspended USAID aid among European partners - committee
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 22696 views

Ukraine seeks replacement of suspended USAID aid among European partners - committee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22696 views

The Verkhovna Rada has begun consultations with European countries on how to replace the suspended USAID assistance. The suspension of funding affected cultural, educational, and media projects in Ukraine.

At the parliamentary level, Ukraine has begun consultations with European countries on the possible replacement of American aid amid the suspension of funding for projects and programs in the country by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). This is stated in a statement of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, UNN reports.

Of course, the American people and government have every right to review the results of this assistance and decide whether to continue their global support. But while the audit is ongoing, Ukraine must take prompt action to avoid destabilizing key processes in the country and to plan its actions in this area in the future. At the parliamentary level, consultations have already begun with European colleagues on the possible replacement of American aid, at least until final decisions are made in Washington. However, due to the pause, further normalization of processes may take place in three, four, five, or even six months

- said the committee.

It is noted that with the grant support of USAID, many cultural initiatives have been implemented in Ukraine, which has created jobs and provided opportunities for the creative realization of talented Ukrainian youth.

"The suspension of funding takes place in the context of a rebuff to the aggressor state, including information. At a time when every voice is important, and cultural diplomacy and truthful information are integral to protecting Ukraine's independence. With limited state funding, grant assistance is sometimes almost the only option for the functioning of cultural and media projects," the committee noted.

According to the committee, the programs implemented and operated with USAID assistance are important for strengthening democratic institutions, developing independent media and civil society in Ukraine. Educational, scientific, media, cultural projects, as well as other socially significant initiatives are successfully implemented in many countries around the world with the support of USAID.

Recall

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following the U.S. State Department's order to suspend aid programs to other countries for 90 days for an audit.

Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk called the temporary suspension of USAID funding unexpected and unpleasant news.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iryna-vereshchukIryna Vereshchuk

