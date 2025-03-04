Ukraine seeks constructive cooperation with the USA - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The President expressed regret over the breakdown of negotiations at the White House but emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation. The EU presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense, which includes additional air defense for Ukraine.
Ukraine seeks constructive cooperation and partnership relations with the USA. It is regrettable what happened at the White House instead of negotiations. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address, reports UNN.
Ukraine will always be grateful to America for all the support that has been and is being provided, which works to maintain the already quite fragile foundations of security in Europe today. This is not just about our country. It is about everyone in Europe. We strive for constructive cooperation. Partnership relations. It is regrettable what happened at the White House instead of our negotiations
However, the President emphasized that we must find the strength to move forward, respect each other, as Ukraine always respects America, Europe, all partners, and together do everything to bring peace closer.
"Today I spoke with the President of Finland, the Prime Minister of Britain, the Prime Minister of Greece, the Prime Minister of Croatia, the NATO Secretary General, and the leader of the German CDU party Friedrich Merz – this party won the recent elections in the Bundestag. Clear support for Ukraine. Thank you," - Zelensky said.
The President commented on very important news from the European Commission regarding substantial funds for the defense of Europe.
EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine04.03.25, 10:59 • 112117 views
For us, this primarily means additional air defense – additional systems, additional missiles, additional capabilities to protect our cities and villages, our positions. And all this creates a good additional basis for working towards ending the war. We will continue consultations, and there will be new joint steps. Ukraine deserves peace. Ukrainians deserve respect
Supplement
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of US President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."
Zelensky also stated that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky.