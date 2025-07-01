$41.780.14
Ukraine secured double gas imports from Poland for another year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49 views

Ukraine extended the agreement with Poland on gas imports until September 2024, doubling the permitted volume to 12.4 million cubic meters per day. This strengthens the country's energy security and opens access to new supply sources, including LNG terminals in Poland and Lithuania.

Ukraine secured double gas imports from Poland for another year

Ukraine extended its agreement with Poland and secured the possibility of importing double the pre-contract level of gas from the neighboring country — up to 12.4 million cubic meters per day — for another year until September 2024, the Ministry of Energy announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The temporary increase in the offered guaranteed capacity from Poland towards Ukraine has been prolonged from August 1, 2025, to September 2026," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Energy noted that "the guaranteed capacity for natural gas import from Poland to Ukraine has almost doubled to 12.4 million cubic meters per day."

It is reported that the Ministry of Energy appealed to the Polish side regarding support for the development of guaranteed capacity in this direction "as part of preparations for the upcoming heating season and to increase the security of natural gas supply for Ukraine."

"The Polish gas import route is gradually strengthening and is important for ensuring the import of natural gas into Ukraine. Moreover, it also provides access to new sources of resources. For example, LNG terminals in Poland and Lithuania, which significantly expands supply sources and increases the country's energy security," said Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk.

Now, according to the report, the corresponding agreements have been formalized between the gas transmission system operators of Poland (Gaz-System) and Ukraine (OGTSU), which have extended the temporary increase in the offered guaranteed capacity from Poland towards Ukraine until September 2026.

Addition

Earlier, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Energy, it became possible to import gas to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route — through Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Moldova.

Trans-Balkan Corridor: Ukraine opens new gas route27.05.25, 14:19 • 3556 views

According to the Ministry of Energy, thanks to the new joint capacity booking product, the cost of transportation through this corridor decreased by 25%, making it more competitive than before.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Greece
Bulgaria
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland
