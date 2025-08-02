Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova to create a regional cyber alliance - NSDC

The National Cybersecurity Coordination Center (NCCC) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is working on creating a regional cyber alliance with the participation of Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova. This was reported by the National Security and Defense Council, according to UNN.

It is noted that the goal of the cyber alliance is practical cooperation in countering cyber and hybrid threats, primarily from the Russian Federation.

The alliance will also strengthen cooperation between Ukraine, Romania, and the Republic of Moldova in exchanging information on cyber threats, joint development and implementation of AI-based solutions, training specialists, including for conducting joint cyber defense measures, increasing the resilience of critical infrastructure, and protecting democratic institutions. - states the NSDC post.

Among the guiding principles of the alliance are the possibility of a joint response and reaction to cyberattacks that pose threats to the national security of allies, and openness, which implies the possibility of new participants joining from countries that share common democratic values and strategic priorities.

Russia, as a terrorist country, uses cyberspace to implement threats to the security and stability of the democratic world. The alliance will become a platform that will strengthen the collective cybersecurity of the participating countries and develop effective mechanisms to counter these threats. - stated Natalia Tkachuk, Secretary of the NCCC.

During the consultations, Oleksandr Potii, head of the State Special Communications Service, expressed his readiness to join the formation of the alliance, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the cyber resilience of the regions. A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated the relevance of creating new effective mechanisms for international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and the development of cyber diplomacy.

Since the beginning of 2025, CERT-UA has been recording about 15 cyberattacks daily, the main source of which is the Russian Federation. Experts identify destructive attacks, cyber espionage, and financially motivated attacks.

