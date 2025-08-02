Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova to create a regional cyber alliance - NSDC

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
05:22 PM • 14946 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 64980 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 70487 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 45110 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 58900 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 120428 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 65911 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154346 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 151086 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131480 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 51447 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 54237 views
"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured UkrainiansVideoAugust 1, 04:36 PM • 5342 views
In Moscow, the body of actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa who supported Russia's policy, was found05:30 PM • 5932 views
Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"05:36 PM • 21500 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 64978 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 54276 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 70485 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 74082 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 120428 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai09:08 PM • 1500 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 51481 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 73705 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 151535 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 187266 views
Actual
Truth Social
Shahed-136
The Guardian
An-178
Mi-24

Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova to create a regional cyber alliance - NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The National Cybersecurity Coordination Center of Ukraine is working on creating a regional cyber alliance. The goal is to counter cyber threats, primarily from the Russian Federation, and to strengthen cooperation in information exchange.

Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova to create a regional cyber alliance - NSDC

The National Cybersecurity Coordination Center (NCCC) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is working on creating a regional cyber alliance with the participation of Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova. This was reported by the National Security and Defense Council, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the goal of the cyber alliance is practical cooperation in countering cyber and hybrid threats, primarily from the Russian Federation.

The alliance will also strengthen cooperation between Ukraine, Romania, and the Republic of Moldova in exchanging information on cyber threats, joint development and implementation of AI-based solutions, training specialists, including for conducting joint cyber defense measures, increasing the resilience of critical infrastructure, and protecting democratic institutions.

- states the NSDC post.

Among the guiding principles of the alliance are the possibility of a joint response and reaction to cyberattacks that pose threats to the national security of allies, and openness, which implies the possibility of new participants joining from countries that share common democratic values and strategic priorities.

Russia, as a terrorist country, uses cyberspace to implement threats to the security and stability of the democratic world. The alliance will become a platform that will strengthen the collective cybersecurity of the participating countries and develop effective mechanisms to counter these threats.

- stated Natalia Tkachuk, Secretary of the NCCC.

During the consultations, Oleksandr Potii, head of the State Special Communications Service, expressed his readiness to join the formation of the alliance, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the cyber resilience of the regions. A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated the relevance of creating new effective mechanisms for international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and the development of cyber diplomacy.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2025, CERT-UA has been recording about 15 cyberattacks daily, the main source of which is the Russian Federation. Experts identify destructive attacks, cyber espionage, and financially motivated attacks.

Over 500 cyber incidents targeting government and defense structures detected in Ukraine - SSSCIP21.07.25, 11:21 • 3007 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova