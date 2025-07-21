Over 500 cyber incidents targeting government and defense structures detected in Ukraine - SSSCIP

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 2958 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10067 views
Almost a hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 12755 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 15348 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 20285 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
05:40 AM • 35602 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 81514 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 80631 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 154890 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 149886 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
65%
743mm
Popular news
Drones destroyed a railway hub in Russia's Rostov region, loud in Moscow Oblast tooJuly 21, 12:57 AM • 15465 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 57332 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 38695 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force06:44 AM • 17928 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case09:16 AM • 15306 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 323383 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 244572 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 308829 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 325586 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 502557 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 75395 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 171630 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 191356 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 190925 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 193231 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News
Financial Times
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Over 500 cyber incidents targeting government and defense structures detected in Ukraine - SSSCIP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

The SSSCIP vulnerability detection system processed over 3.8 million information security events in the first half of 2025, detecting 535 cyber incidents. The main targets of the attacks were government and defense structures, as well as local self-government bodies.

Over 500 cyber incidents targeting government and defense structures detected in Ukraine - SSSCIP

The Vulnerability Detection System (VDS) of the State Cyber Protection Center of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection processed over 3.8 million information security events in the first half of 2025. Almost 9,000 of them were classified as critical and required immediate intervention by specialists. This was reported by the State Service of Special Communications, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the analysis by security analysts, 535 confirmed cyber incidents were detected and processed. The main targets of attacks traditionally included government and defense structures, as well as local self-government bodies.

The most common types of threats during this period were:

  • network scanning – 34.55%;
    • vulnerability exploitation attempts – 23.66%;
      • undefined incidents – 14.26%;
        • malicious connections – 13.67%;
          • malware infection – 7.73%.

            The most active groups attacking Ukraine's information resources were: UAC-0010 (cyber espionage) – 164 cyber incidents, UAC-0050 (theft of funds) – 25 cyber incidents, and UAC-0202 (information-psychological operations) – 16 cyber incidents. In total, these three groups accounted for 38% of all attacks during the reporting period.

            The State Service of Special Communications continues to expand the System's coverage: in the first half of the year, 11 new network telemetry collection sensors (NDR) were installed, and over 40,000 servers and workstations were protected using the endpoint protection subsystem (EDR)

            - the message states.

            For reference

            The Vulnerability Detection System is a powerful tool consisting of a complex network of sensors that constantly monitor suspicious activity in the networks of government agencies and critical infrastructure facilities.

            SSCS: Russian special services have intensified attempts to hack accounts, with civil servants and military personnel in their sights05.06.25, 11:32 • 2010 views

            Olga Rozgon

            Olga Rozgon

            SocietyTechnologies
            Ukraine
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9