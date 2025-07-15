Ukraine reshuffles government to maintain positive relations with Trump - The Washington Post

The reshuffle in the Ukrainian government took place at a time when US President Donald Trump announced a new program for selling weapons to Ukraine in his most powerful statement of support for Kyiv to date. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reshuffled his government, which is widely seen as an attempt to open new channels of communication with President Donald Trump and his administration by choosing a well-known interlocutor in the United States as prime minister.

The reshuffle came just as Trump on Monday announced a new program for selling weapons to Ukraine, making his strongest statement of support for Kyiv since taking office.

Zelenskyy proposed Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for the post of the new head of government.

Svyrydenko is a well-known figure in Trump administration circles, as she played a key role in negotiating a complex deal with Washington and directly with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This deal allowed American companies to jointly develop Ukraine's mineral resources. - the publication states.

Current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will become Minister of Defense. The reform has long been expected, although it was unclear exactly what changes would occur, the article says.

Zelenskyy's team used "all channels" to contact the Trump administration, a former high-ranking Ukrainian official said.

New ambassador, new prime minister, new government - I think this is part of the deal - he said, wishing to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue.

According to Ukrainian political scientist Mykola Davylyuk, Svyrydenko's appointment was intended to send a signal to Trump that "cooperation with the US is very important for Ukraine, and the agreement on key minerals is a top priority."

Recall

For several months, Ukrainians have been intrigued by information that a government reboot may take place in the near future. On July 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine to First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

What is known about her - find out in the UNN material.