Ukraine records every change in the situation around Iran, intelligence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are involved - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian intelligence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are recording changes in the situation around Iran. He emphasized the importance of properly using the chance for change for the Iranian people.

In Ukraine, every change in the situation around Iran is being meticulously recorded; Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – all are involved. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We are now meticulously recording every change in the situation around Iran. Ukrainian intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – all are involved. We are in coordination with partners.

- Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, it is important that this chance for change for Iran is used correctly. The Iranian people have long been virtually alone against violence – against the Iranian regime.

Iran's regime chose to be Putin's accomplice - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reminded that this regime, which has killed tens of thousands of its citizens in recent months alone and which has always supported and organized wars in the region, which gave Russia "Shaheds" and the technology for their production, this regime itself determined its attitude towards it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Israel and Iran

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran