Ukraine received 300 generators worth 417 thousand euros from SECI: which social facilities and cities are prioritized

Ukraine has received 300 generators with a total capacity of 1,650 kW and a value of over 417,000 euros as part of support from the Southeast European Cooperation Initiative (SECI). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

As noted by the head of the department, Oleksiy Kuleba, the equipment is already being transferred to the regions most in need of backup power due to damage to energy infrastructure as a result of Russian strikes.

The following cities will receive generators:

They will be received by hospitals, maternity hospitals, kindergartens, schools, and other social institutions.

The delivery was the result of agreements between the Ministry of Development and the Southeast European Cooperation Initiative (SECI). Deputy Minister Artem Rybchenko and SECI Executive Coordinator Michael Fazekas participated in the transfer of equipment.