Ukraine received 300 generators worth 417 thousand euros from SECI: which social facilities and cities are prioritized
Ukraine received 300 generators with a total capacity of 1650 kW, worth over 417 thousand euros, from the Southeast European Cooperation Initiative (SECI). The equipment will be distributed among Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Lviv for social institutions.
Details
As noted by the head of the department, Oleksiy Kuleba, the equipment is already being transferred to the regions most in need of backup power due to damage to energy infrastructure as a result of Russian strikes.
The following cities will receive generators:
- Kyiv - 100 units;
- Odesa, Sumy, and Mykolaiv - 50 units for each city;
- Kherson - 40 units;
- Lviv - 10 units.
They will be received by hospitals, maternity hospitals, kindergartens, schools, and other social institutions.
The delivery was the result of agreements between the Ministry of Development and the Southeast European Cooperation Initiative (SECI). Deputy Minister Artem Rybchenko and SECI Executive Coordinator Michael Fazekas participated in the transfer of equipment.
Additionally
The Southeast European Cooperation Initiative (SECI) is a multilateral regional initiative of 29 states, launched by the United States of America and the European Union in 1996. SECI develops sustainable economic strategies for the region and focuses on cross-border cooperation programs and projects in the areas of infrastructure development, trade, transport, security, energy, environment, and the private sector.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a selector meeting, where he heard reports from all regions after the massive Russian strike on February 7.