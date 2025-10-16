Ukraine prepares for electricity restrictions for industry, possible changes for households - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo announced planned power restrictions for industry across Ukraine from 07:00 to 22:00 on October 17. The situation may change, as three stages of hourly blackouts are already being applied in Chernihiv region.
Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, scheduled power limitation schedules for industry are planned throughout Ukraine, Ukrenergo warned, with an addition about urgent changes. For example, in Chernihiv region, three queues of hourly blackouts are currently being applied, writes UNN, with reference to the press service of the electricity transmission system operator.
Details
Due to the difficult situation in the energy system - emergency power outages have been applied IN ALL REGIONS OF UKRAINE. TOMORROW, October 17, the application of power limitation schedules for industry is planned THROUGHOUT UKRAINE from 07:00 to 22:00.
It is separately indicated that the situation in the energy system may change for different categories of households, and in general. According to current data, three queues of hourly blackouts have been introduced by the distribution system operator (oblenergo) in Chernihiv region.
Recall
Kyiv was switched to emergency blackouts for the second time in a day, the DTEK energy company, which provides services in the region, reported on Thursday.
