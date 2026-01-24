Ukraine needs an intelligence unit that can operate abroad on par with the world's best intelligence agencies - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs a special, strong intelligence unit that can operate abroad in a way that is comparable to the best combat foreign intelligence services in the world. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, as he congratulated the military on Foreign Intelligence Day, presented awards, and thanked them for their information, analysis, and combat work, writes UNN.

Details

"I want to thank you for your work, for your service, to thank you for important information, for deep analysis, and also for combat work, especially during this war. For the deep strikes carried out by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. It is extremely important that you, undoubtedly in difficult conditions, and in a situation where Russia has significantly more resources and money for intelligence activities. You work in such a way that we in Ukraine can be proud of you and often outplay the aggressor. We understand that your potential is much greater," the President noted.

Ukraine needs a special, strong intelligence unit that can operate abroad in a way that is comparable to the best combat foreign intelligence services in the world. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that the prospect for intelligence is external operations not just of influence, not just for obtaining data, obtaining agents, but real combat and other asymmetric operations that are necessary to protect Ukraine's interests.

"You have exactly that potential. We will continue to develop our foreign intelligence in this way. I count on the continuation of your deep strikes and your work to obtain the information Ukraine needs. It is important that there is more data processing and more of your data for our society, so that all our people see and appreciate your work as much as we do," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Luhovskyi, and heard his report. The discussion focused on combating Russia's "shadow" fleet, particularly tankers, as well as non-public approaches of partners to communication with the Russian side and their real attitude towards Ukraine and negotiations at this stage.