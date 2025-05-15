$41.540.04
Ukraine may send a team to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2508 views

The Ukrainian delegation may visit Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian Federation to assess the seriousness of the Russians' intentions. Zelenskyy will discuss further steps after a conversation with Erdogan.

Ukraine may send a team to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul - media

Ukraine is considering sending its delegation to negotiations with Russia in Istanbul to hear what the Russian delegation will say. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine is considering sending a team to negotiate with Russia in Istanbul to see what the Moscow delegation will say

- the source said.

The source said that Ukraine also wants to determine whether the Russian team has the authority to make any decisions.

The Reuters interlocutor said that if the Russian delegation is ready for a "serious conversation", the Ukrainian side may interact with the team.

But if the Russian delegation does not demonstrate any serious approach to negotiations, "we will have the right to conclude that this is a Russian charade, not meaningful work for peace

– the source said.

Addition

After arriving in Ankara, Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that the Ukrainian side will think about what to do with negotiations with the delegation of the Russian Federation and what steps will be taken after the conversation with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

russian dictator vladimir putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation will be headed by assistant volodymyr medinskyi. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Fomin.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reported that the American delegation arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, where potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected. A technical delegation from Russia is also already there.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
