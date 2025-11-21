Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy

Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address to the people, reports UNN.

Now Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. Either difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter, the most difficult, and further risks. Life without freedom, dignity and justice, and for us to believe the one who has attacked twice already - said the President.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine will be expected to respond.

They are waiting for an answer from us, but I gave it on May 20, 2019, when I said that I undertake to protect the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine - emphasized the Head of State.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that European leaders - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer - were to hold a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding "the US and Russia's plan to end the war in Ukraine," and on Saturday in South Africa, European leaders will hold a meeting within the framework of the G20 meeting "to outline further steps."

Context

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy.

Zelenskyy on Thursday informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to cooperate with the Trump administration on a new peace plan for Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine, supported by Donald Trump, is constantly changing, but it is good for both sides. The US is working on its implementation and is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia.