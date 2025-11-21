$42.150.06
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2262 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 7960 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy
01:06 PM • 13488 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM • 14558 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 27074 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
November 21, 10:22 AM • 19846 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM • 27011 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 25015 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:07 AM • 49357 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7974 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine may face a difficult choice: to lose dignity or risk losing a key partner. He emphasized that his answer was given on May 20, 2019, when he pledged to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy

Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address to the people, reports UNN.

Now Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. Either difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter, the most difficult, and further risks. Life without freedom, dignity and justice, and for us to believe the one who has attacked twice already 

- said the President.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine will be expected to respond.

They are waiting for an answer from us, but I gave it on May 20, 2019, when I said that I undertake to protect the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine 

- emphasized the Head of State.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that European leaders - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer - were to hold a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding "the US and Russia's plan to end the war in Ukraine," and on Saturday in South Africa, European leaders will hold a meeting within the framework of the G20 meeting "to outline further steps."

Context

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy.

Zelenskyy on Thursday informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to cooperate with the Trump administration on a new peace plan for Ukraine. 

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine, supported by Donald Trump, is constantly changing, but it is good for both sides. The US is working on its implementation and is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
White House
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine