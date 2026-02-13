Ukraine lost over 272,000 hectares of marine protected areas due to Russian aggression - Academy of Sciences

Due to Russian armed aggression, Ukraine has lost over 272,000 hectares of marine protected waters. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Details

According to the NAS, all marine protected areas of the controlled Black Sea coast, with a total area of about 460,000 hectares, are in the zone of active hostilities. Russians have also occupied 27 territories of the Emerald Network, and another 11 are in the combat zone.

Among wetlands of international importance, 10 are occupied and seven remain under the influence of military actions - stated the Academy of Sciences.

As noted by scientists, the Russian-Ukrainian war has led to changes in protection regimes, uncontrolled use of resources, and pollution of water areas. The "Snake Island" reserve suffered the most losses - at the same time, the Danube Biosphere Reserve recorded regular oil pollution and ship sinkings.

In addition, scientists expressed concern about the state of sturgeon populations in the Black Sea.

Some of the detected individuals likely originate from the S.T. Artyushchik Dnipro Sturgeon Production and Experimental Plant in Nova Kakhovka, which was flooded as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP in the summer of 2023. This poses a direct threat to the further reproduction of relict sturgeon species populations in Ukrainian waters - the NAS statement reads.

Recall

In early November 2025, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk reported the factual destruction of the Kinburn Spit and significant damage to the "Askania-Nova" reserve.